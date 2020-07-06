ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched an aggressive crackdown against those involved in careless and negligent driving on roads and issued 58,600 fine tickets during the ongoing year.

Reviewing the performance of ITP against those involved in negligent driving, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that a total of 58,600 fine tickets have been issued during the last six months. He said that special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting the lives of others at risk.

He said that all Zonal DSPs have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

He said that directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP's education wing.

The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against such drivers was to ensure their own as well as others safety. He said that personnel of ITP has been directed to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and ensure safe road environment by strict action against those violating traffic laws.

He said that decent policing was among the operational codes of ITP force and all personnel have been directed to follow policy of `Phele Salam – Phir Kalam'. He also directed ITP's education team to submit its performance report on weekly basis and educate people about road safety tips.