IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and the Punjab Council of Arts (PCA), Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab at Abbasia Campus for the promotion of art and culture

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and the Punjab Council of Arts (PCA), Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab at Abbasia Campus for the promotion of art and culture. Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar and Dr. Syed Bilal Haider Executive Director General Punjab Council of Arts signed the MoU here Wednesday. The purpose of this agreement is to organize joint research activities, events and publications in the fields of art, craft, creative literature, fine art, theatre, drama, music, cultural tourism, and other related fields. The Punjab Arts Council will also provide internship and job opportunities to the graduates of the IUB and provide easy repayment loans to promote entrepreneurship.

The Vice-Chancellor IUB appreciated the arrival of Director General PCA and the initiatives for cooperation between the Arts Council and academia. The IUB organizes the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival every year. Under the College of Art and Design and the Directorate of Student Affairs, student societies are doing significant work for the promotion of art and culture.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur's cooperation with the Punjab Council will be beneficial for both institutions.

Dr. Syed Bilal Haider said that the IUB was a big and reputed university of Pakistan and there were opportunities for the teachers and students of Jamia by the PCA. He said that the Bahawalpur Expo was being held in the style of the exhibition to be held in Lahore next month and the IUB will be invited to participate in it.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Sajjad Hussain Director Arts Council Bahawalpur, Director Media and Public Relations Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Principal College of Art and Design Farhana Altaf, Deputy Registrar Public Affairs Fatima Muzahir, Senior Producer FM Radio Campus Agha Sadaf Mehdi, Sohail Kamran Assistant Director Arts Council Bahawalpur and Muhammad Shahbaz Personal Staff Officer Arts Council Bahawalpur were present.