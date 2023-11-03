Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam erstwhile (FATA), leader Maulana Muhammad Jamal ud din has strongly condemned the explosion near the tank base in Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam erstwhile (FATA), leader Maulana Muhammad Jamal ud din has strongly condemned the explosion near the tank base in Dera Ismail Khan.

He in a statement said the elements in the cowardly acts of terrorism were the enemies of the country and nation.

Persons involved in terrorism should be brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences are with the families of those who died in the explosion.