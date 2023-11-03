Open Menu

Jamal Ud Din Condemns D.I. Khan Blast

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Jamal ud din condemns D.I. Khan blast

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam erstwhile (FATA), leader Maulana Muhammad Jamal ud din has strongly condemned the explosion near the tank base in Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam erstwhile (FATA), leader Maulana Muhammad Jamal ud din has strongly condemned the explosion near the tank base in Dera Ismail Khan.

He in a statement said the elements in the cowardly acts of terrorism were the enemies of the country and nation.

Persons involved in terrorism should be brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences are with the families of those who died in the explosion.

Related Topics

FATA Died Dera Ismail Khan Tank

Recent Stories

Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, b ..

Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, batons

5 minutes ago
 9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 P ..

9th Islamabad Literary Festival kicks off in F-9 Park

5 minutes ago
 16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Car ..

Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Caretaker Federal Minister for Re ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Da ..

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Day

19 minutes ago
 Youth killed during rival clash

Youth killed during rival clash

7 minutes ago
Bilawal optimist to win next election

Bilawal optimist to win next election

11 minutes ago
 Special cleansing campaign initiated in province i ..

Special cleansing campaign initiated in province including Quetta City: Pirkani

4 minutes ago
 14 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Gwadar's terroris ..

14 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Gwadar's terrorist attack

4 minutes ago
 9th Literary Festival 2023 kicked off in F-9 Park

9th Literary Festival 2023 kicked off in F-9 Park

5 minutes ago
 National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Oil & Gas ..

National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (O ..

11 minutes ago
 Desolation in Greece's Dadia park after Europe's b ..

Desolation in Greece's Dadia park after Europe's biggest fire

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan