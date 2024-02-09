(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Candidate Azaz Ul Mulk has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-17 Lower Dir IV by securing 25,124 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent Candidate Ubaid Ur Rehman who bagged 22,981 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 39.75 per cent.