UrduPoint.com

Jamia Islamia Taking Steps For Protection Of Environment

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Jamia Islamia taking steps for protection of environment

Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that Jamia Islamia was taking extraordinary steps for the protection of the environment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that Jamia Islamia was taking extraordinary steps for the protection of the environment.

This includes major programs such as the Inter-University Consortium for Climate Change and Environmental Protection, the Green Campus Project and the Green Youth Moment. As a result of these initiatives, the national and international ranking of the university has also increased dramatically and is being appreciated at both public and private levels. The Vice Chancellor expressed these views in his message on the occasion of World Plant Health day 2022.

He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has started a one student one tree campaign under which all the students will not only plant a tree but will be responsible for its maintenance and they will be given extra marks for it.

Similarly, thousands of trees have been planted in all university campuses in collaboration with Estate Care and Space Management, Agricultural Farm, Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. Green Campus Project, Faculty of Social Sciences and Green Youth Movement organized tree plantation on the occasion. Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhati Dean Faculty of Social Sciences said that we get maximum food and our 98 percent oxygen land depends on plants.

Related Topics

World Student IUB Cholistan All

Recent Stories

Ministers direct HDA to complete water filtration ..

Ministers direct HDA to complete water filtration plant

43 seconds ago
 Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressur ..

Musk sends mixed messages on Twitter deal, pressuring shares

45 seconds ago
 International conference concludes at SU with reco ..

International conference concludes at SU with recommendations to improve agricul ..

2 minutes ago
 SSP stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on basis ..

SSP stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on basis of departmental inquiry

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's key IT sector booming despite Russian in ..

Ukraine's key IT sector booming despite Russian invasion

2 minutes ago
 LUMHS employees appreciates VC efforts for securin ..

LUMHS employees appreciates VC efforts for securing CM approval for land

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.