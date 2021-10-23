UrduPoint.com

Japanese Ambassador Pays Farewell Visit To Army Chief

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:50 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda Friday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace and stability in Afghanistan were discussed, said an ISPR news release.

The COAS thanked Ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence and security cooperation and stance on Afghan situation.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

