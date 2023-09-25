Japanese envoy discusses issues of mutual interest with CM Naqvi

Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro called on caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office to discuss various areas of mutual interest

Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro called on caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office to discuss various areas of mutual interest.



During their discussion, topics such as tourism, museum restoration, the automotive industry, water resources, and the ongoing programme by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were addressed.

The CM expressed his appreciation for Japan's technical assistance aimed at enhancing services for the people of Punjab. He highlighted the collaboration with Japan in restoration of not only the Taxila Museum but also the Lahore Museum.

Recognising Japan's prominent position in the automotive industry, he showed interest in cooperation regarding electric motorbikes.

Japan's remarkable technological expertise was acknowledged and its support in advancing Punjab's development was sought by the CM.

The Japanese ambassador assured the CM of continued technical support and emphasised their commitment to cooperation in fields such as museums and culture.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, senior member board of revenue, secretary P&D, secretary to CM, deputy commissioner, honorary consul general of Japan Amir Shirazi, first secretary & head of the political section Mr Nabukuni Shinohara were also present.