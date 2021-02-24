UrduPoint.com
JCP Recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh As Additional Judge FSC

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:26 AM

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended Justice Khadim Hussain's as Additional Judge Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

The committee met here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

Senior most judges of the Supreme Court, law minister, attorney general and members of bar councils attended the meeting.

The Judicial Commission recommended the name of Khadim Hussain Sheikh as adhoc judge and referred the matter to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment for final approval.

Under the Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP recommends for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

