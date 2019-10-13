JI Organizes "Kashmir March" Against Indian Brutalities In Occupied Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan on Sunday organized "Kashmir March" here to show solidarity with the innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Thousands of people participated in the rally and condemned Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

The protest rally led by central Amir Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan senator Sirajul Haq started from Piggot school Tilk Incline, which marched towards Lady Dufferen hospital located at station road where a large number of people staged sit in to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who were forced to remain in their homes since last 70 days and are being denied of their fundamental rights.

Addressing the protest March, senator Sirajul Haq said Srinagar would become graveyard for Indian forces just like Kabul proved for Russians, US and NATO forces.

UNO had totally failed to resolve Kashmir dispute therefore Pakistan should not look for support of International Community to intervene, Sirajul Haq said and added that "Jehad" was the only way to liberate Kashmir from Indian subjugation.

Senator Siraj said Modi Govt had deprived Kasmiris of their fundamental rights and they were not provided medical, educational facilities and even they were stopped to offer juma prayers since August 5, 2019.

He expressed pleasure over participation of thousands of people in Kashmir March and called for youths to be ready to cross so called control line created in Kashmir.

Government should have been taken all parties into confidence on Kashmir situation but it did not do so, he said and called upon government to focus Kashmir instead of other matters as Kashmir is a life line for Pakistan.

He criticised against Sindh Govt and said in provincial Assembly issues of landlords and corporate class were being raised instead people's problems.

The provincial Amir Jamat-e- Islami Sindh Muhammad Hussain Mehniti addressed the participants and said people of Sindh proved that they were ready to do every thing for liberation of Kashmiri brethren.

He said Sindh is"Babul islam" as people of this soil welcome Muhammad bin Qasim they will also support Jehad against Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir.

President Jamat Islami Youth Zubair Gondal, Nazim Ala IJT Muhammad Amir, Hafiz Tahir Majeed and others also addressed on the occasion.

Naib Amir Jamat-e-Iskami Pakistan Moulana Asadullah Bhutto, Mairajul Huda Siddiqui and other leaders also participated "March".

Earlier, thousands people including women, children, youths and senior citizen participated Kashmir March by holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and banners in their hands, chanted slogans against Indian government and occupation forces.

They also raised slogan of Kashmir baney ga Pakistan.