JI raises voice for rights of Kashmiris: Akhtar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar has said that Jamaat-e-Islami always raised voice for protection of rights of Kashmiris.

In a press release issued by the JI Bahawalpur office here, he said that it was Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan who always raised voice for protection of rights of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said that Indian forces had been victimizing innocent people of Kashmir for last several decades. "Innocent people of IIOJ&K were forced to face tyranny and brutality committed by Indian forces," he said.

He said that JI Pakistan made appeals to international community to come forward to stop India from doing violence against innocent Kashmiris.