UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Raises Voice For Rights Of Kashmiris: Akhtar

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

JI raises voice for rights of Kashmiris: Akhtar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar has said that Jamaat-e-Islami always raised voice for protection of rights of Kashmiris.

In a press release issued by the JI Bahawalpur office here, he said that it was Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan who always raised voice for protection of rights of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said that Indian forces had been victimizing innocent people of Kashmir for last several decades. "Innocent people of IIOJ&K were forced to face tyranny and brutality committed by Indian forces," he said.

He said that JI Pakistan made appeals to international community to come forward to stop India from doing violence against innocent Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Punjab Jammu Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.