Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 25 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Zain, Abdullah, Muhammad Suleman, Zeeshan, before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade to fulfill mandatory legal requirements.

At this, the court accepted the plea and sent the accused to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, the court also sent four female PTI workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in the case.

The police had produced the accused, Farhat Farooq, Farrah Khan, Sadaf Nadeem and Sanya Sajid and requested to send them to jail for identification parade.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House.