UrduPoint.com

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Sends 25 PTI Workers To Jail For Identification Parade

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 25 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore, during May-9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Zain, Abdullah, Muhammad Suleman, Zeeshan, before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade to fulfill mandatory legal requirements.

At this, the court accepted the plea and sent the accused to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, the court also sent four female PTI workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in the case.

The police had produced the accused, Farhat Farooq, Farrah Khan, Sadaf Nadeem and Sanya Sajid and requested to send them to jail for identification parade.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Jail Road Sanya Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Road construction and winching work continues by M ..

Road construction and winching work continues by MNA Fund: Administrator

2 minutes ago
 Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5- ..

Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic

2 minutes ago
 Nation witnessed 'destructive & constructive' mind ..

Nation witnessed 'destructive & constructive' mindsets in last one year: Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 Sherry urges big businesses to contribute to trans ..

Sherry urges big businesses to contribute to transformational change for Climate ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Defense Company's Office to Become Russia's Tar ..

UK Defense Company's Office to Become Russia's Target in Ukraine - Russian Ambas ..

26 minutes ago
 Russia Destroys 50 Out of 70 Ukrainian Terrorists ..

Russia Destroys 50 Out of 70 Ukrainian Terrorists in Border Zone - Defense Minis ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.