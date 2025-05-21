JIP calls for investigation into KP govt corruption scams

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Abdul Wasi has expressed deep concern over the consecutive emergence of mega corruption cases in the provinc

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Abdul Wasi has expressed deep concern over the consecutive emergence of mega corruption cases in the province.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that the mega corruption scandal of Rs.

40 billion in the most backward district Kohistan Upper and alleged involvement of the senior leadership of the ruling party in the province has necessitated the forthwith unveiling of the faces of elements involved in the scandal.

He said that recently largescale corruption cases have come to fore, which caused concern and confusion amongst the people.

The JI leader said that the corruption of a huge amount of Rs.16 billion in the solarization of religious seminaries has become talk of the town and called for bringing facts about the scam before the people to address their concerns.

APP/aqk