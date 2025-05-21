Open Menu

JIP Calls For Investigation Into KP Govt Corruption Scams

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 09:09 PM

JIP calls for investigation into KP govt corruption scams

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Abdul Wasi has expressed deep concern over the consecutive emergence of mega corruption cases in the provinc

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Abdul Wasi has expressed deep concern over the consecutive emergence of mega corruption cases in the province.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that the mega corruption scandal of Rs.

40 billion in the most backward district Kohistan Upper and alleged involvement of the senior leadership of the ruling party in the province has necessitated the forthwith unveiling of the faces of elements involved in the scandal.

He said that recently largescale corruption cases have come to fore, which caused concern and confusion amongst the people.

The JI leader said that the corruption of a huge amount of Rs.16 billion in the solarization of religious seminaries has become talk of the town and called for bringing facts about the scam before the people to address their concerns.

APP/aqk

Recent Stories

Sindh, EU, & German Govt unite to institutionalize ..

Sindh, EU, & German Govt unite to institutionalize adaptive social protection

10 minutes ago
 International Tea Day observed on 21 May

International Tea Day observed on 21 May

59 seconds ago
 JIP calls for investigation into KP govt corruptio ..

JIP calls for investigation into KP govt corruption scams

1 minute ago
 Dr. Farooq Afzal appointed principal of Ameeruddin ..

Dr. Farooq Afzal appointed principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, LGH, PGMI

1 minute ago
 Chiniot's iconic furniture market gets a makeover

Chiniot's iconic furniture market gets a makeover

1 minute ago
 Emergency preparedness training for students, held ..

Emergency preparedness training for students, held in Chiniot

1 minute ago
US condemns brutal attack on school bus in Khuzdar

US condemns brutal attack on school bus in Khuzdar

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully prepared for war if India is impose ..

Pakistan fully prepared for war if India is imposed: DG ISPR

47 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz ..

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada launches Digit ..

12 minutes ago
 Joint Forum of Healthcare Commissions vows full im ..

Joint Forum of Healthcare Commissions vows full implementation of regulatory fra ..

12 minutes ago
 PSL X Qualifier 1: Quetta Gladiators opt bat first ..

PSL X Qualifier 1: Quetta Gladiators opt bat first against Islamabad United

52 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Play-off 1 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamaba ..

PSL 2025 Play-off 1 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan