Joint efforts essential to address public problems: Secretary Women Dev

Secretary Women Development Department Dr. Umar Babar on Thursday said that public problems would be addressed in effective manner through joint efforts of government departments and social organization in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Women Development Department Dr. Umar Babar on Thursday said that public problems would be addressed in effective manner through joint efforts of government departments and social organization in Balochistan.

He said this while presiding over a referral and coordination meeting between the Government of Balochistan and SPO at a local hotel here.

It was agreed to promote strong liaison between the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare, Police and other concerned agencies to improve the efficiency of Women's Helpline 1089 and to take effective measures for timely and prompt treatment of women seekers.

Dr. Umar Babar called upon the establishment of committees for the provision of justice to women at the district level in Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting, A female SSP Ms. Arsala Saleem said that women in Quetta were asked to provide legal assistance to women saying that a women police station wasset up for them to lodge their complaints.

SPO Program Specialist Amir Ali briefed the participants in detail about the performance of the helpline and the issues faced by the participants.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. Shazia Riaz, Director, Women's Development Sector, Ms. Sabir islam, Provincial Ombudsman for Anti-Harassment, Ms. Fauzia Shaheen, Balochistan Commission for Women, Ms. Dilshad Pari from UNFPA, Ms. Shazia Shaheen, Imdad Ali, Umbereen Gul and other speakers addressed and present their suggestions.