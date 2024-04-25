Joint Venture Decided For Action Against MEPCO’s Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 06:35 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) District administration, police and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) decided to launch a joint venture for prevention of power pilferage and recovery from defaulters in the district.
This was decided in a meeting held on Thursday which was presided by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu.
Deputy Commissioner said that the teams comprised of district administration, police and MEPCO would launch a joint crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters. He said that stern action would be taken against power pilferers and added that pending dues of MEPCO would be recovered from defaulters.
District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq said that all officers of the police have been directed to register FIRs against power pilferers without any delay and discrimination. He assured full cooperate with the district administration and MEPCO authorities for this purpose.
