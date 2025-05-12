SABS University Holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM
Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, convened its 2nd Academic Council Meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, convened its 2nd Academic Council Meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto.
The agenda encompassed a comprehensive review and approval of curriculum revisions, academic policies, and institutional frameworks vital for the continued academic excellence of the university.
The council approved the syllabus of all four departments for various years, including: Fine Art, Architecture and Planning, Textile, Communication Design and two programs, Interior and Fashion Design.
The council approved and discussed revised syllabi for various programs were approved, including: Foundation Year for all departments, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)-2nd, 3rd and 4th-year syllabi and elective courses. Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch)-1st to 5th year under the semester system.Interior Design (B.I.D.)-Scheme and syllabus from the 3rd semester onwards.
Fashion Design-2nd to 4th-year syllabus. Textile Design (B. Design)-Revised mission, Program Educational Objectives (PEOs), Program Learning Outcomes (PLOs), and syllabi for 2nd to 4th years.
The council reviewed and approved policy matters such as: Vision and Mission Statement of SABS University, Basic Draft for Convocation Regulations 2025, HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024 and onwards, Studio Conduct Policy, External Examiner Policy, and Juror Marks Policy, Ratio of External Examiners for B.
Arch programs, Format for Bachelor’s Thesis/Dissertation.
The council also approved the adoption of HEC Islamabad Undergraduate Policy 2023, approval of updated PEOs and PLOs, and Constitution of Industrial and International Advisory Boards and Administrative Matters of taking action against fake HSC-II certificates and Items pending final approval by the Chairperson of the Academic Council.
The council praised the departments for aligning their academic objectives with national standards and SABS University's mission. Dr Arabella Bhutto emphasized the importance of continued curriculum innovation and strong policy frameworks for creative, industry related graduates.
The meeting was attended by Academic Council members Prof Salima Hashmi, Qazer -e-Colombowala, Ghulam Hyder Daudpota, representative of Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, Shahid Nazeer Lund, Registrar SAABS University Muhammad Suleman Bhutto, Chairpersons, elected members and concerned university officials.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry visit residence of ..
Victorious Pakistan names 19-day military conflict with India ‘Marka-e-Haq’
Traders in Jaranwala organize victory rally
Minister launches Flood Risk Management Survey of DG Khan, Rajanpur
1619 arrested over illicit weapons, aerial firing in 4 months
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally
Tragic collision in DI Khan claims five lives including child
May 10 victory symbolizes national unity, strength: IG Rizvi
SABS University holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting
10.8 kg charas seized, accused arrested
CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 different specialties
Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry visit residence of martyred SSG Command ..16 seconds ago
-
Victorious Pakistan names 19-day military conflict with India ‘Marka-e-Haq’18 seconds ago
-
Traders in Jaranwala organize victory rally19 seconds ago
-
Minister launches Flood Risk Management Survey of DG Khan, Rajanpur6 minutes ago
-
1619 arrested over illicit weapons, aerial firing in 4 months6 minutes ago
-
Tragic collision in DI Khan claims five lives including child3 minutes ago
-
May 10 victory symbolizes national unity, strength: IG Rizvi3 minutes ago
-
SABS University holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting3 minutes ago
-
10.8 kg charas seized, accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly on great success of Pak Armed Forces16 minutes ago
-
COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos43 minutes ago
-
Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives16 minutes ago