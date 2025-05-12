SABS University holds 2nd Academic Council Meeting

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, convened its 2nd Academic Council Meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, convened its 2nd Academic Council Meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto.

The agenda encompassed a comprehensive review and approval of curriculum revisions, academic policies, and institutional frameworks vital for the continued academic excellence of the university.

The council approved the syllabus of all four departments for various years, including: Fine Art, Architecture and Planning, Textile, Communication Design and two programs, Interior and Fashion Design.

The council approved and discussed revised syllabi for various programs were approved, including: Foundation Year for all departments, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)-2nd, 3rd and 4th-year syllabi and elective courses. Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch)-1st to 5th year under the semester system.Interior Design (B.I.D.)-Scheme and syllabus from the 3rd semester onwards.

Fashion Design-2nd to 4th-year syllabus. Textile Design (B. Design)-Revised mission, Program Educational Objectives (PEOs), Program Learning Outcomes (PLOs), and syllabi for 2nd to 4th years.

The council reviewed and approved policy matters such as: Vision and Mission Statement of SABS University, Basic Draft for Convocation Regulations 2025, HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024 and onwards, Studio Conduct Policy, External Examiner Policy, and Juror Marks Policy, Ratio of External Examiners for B.

Arch programs, Format for Bachelor’s Thesis/Dissertation.

The council also approved the adoption of HEC Islamabad Undergraduate Policy 2023, approval of updated PEOs and PLOs, and Constitution of Industrial and International Advisory Boards and Administrative Matters of taking action against fake HSC-II certificates and Items pending final approval by the Chairperson of the Academic Council.

The council praised the departments for aligning their academic objectives with national standards and SABS University's mission. Dr Arabella Bhutto emphasized the importance of continued curriculum innovation and strong policy frameworks for creative, industry related graduates.

The meeting was attended by Academic Council members Prof Salima Hashmi, Qazer -e-Colombowala, Ghulam Hyder Daudpota, representative of Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, Shahid Nazeer Lund, Registrar SAABS University Muhammad Suleman Bhutto, Chairpersons, elected members and concerned university officials.