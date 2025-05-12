CPSP Holds Part-I Exams For 2,726 Candidates In 11 Different Specialties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) is conducting part-I examinations across all its centers, with 2,726 candidates participating in 11 different specialties.
Besides the Karachi headquarters, provincial centers include Hyderabad, Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar, Federal Center Islamabad, and regional centers in Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Bahawalpur, Abbottabad, and Larkana. Part-II practical examinations are being held in Karachi and Rawalpindi centers, said a statement on Monday.
Meanwhile, the newly elected CPSP Council, led by Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, pays tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces. They express gratitude that despite challenging circumstances, medical education continues with quality assurance nationwide. The CPSP officials congratulate all fellows and reaffirm their commitment to serving the nation.
The CPSP Council pays heartfelt tribute to the government and Pakistan Armed Forces, reaffirming their commitment to healthcare and national service.
