JUI Leader Hafiz Hamdullah Among 8 Injure In Mastung Blast

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Central leader and former provincial minister Hafiz Hamdullah and seven others suffered critical injuries on Thursday in a blast that occurred on Quetta-Karachi national highway.

The hospital sources told APP that Hafiz Hamdullah and seven other injured were brought to Nawab Ghaos Bakhsh Hospital Mastung for medical treatment.

Senator Hafiz Hamdullah was later referred to Quetta for further medical treatment.

JUI leader along with other members of the party was way Mangochar to attend the procession.

The condition of the JUI leader Hafiz Hamdullah is stated to be out of danger.

Soon after the incident, the local administration reached the site and condoned off the areas.

The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Further probe is underway.

