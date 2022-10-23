UrduPoint.com

JUIF Demands Decisions Of BRT, Billion Trees, Foreign Funding Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 08:40 PM

JUIF demands decisions of BRT, billion trees, foreign funding cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Sunday demanded that the decisions about Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba scheme, billion Trees and Foreign Funding cases should be announced soon to unveil the face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would address public meetings in Dir on November 24, Mansehra on November 26, and Kohistan on November 27.

In this connection, the meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Ameer Maulana Attaur Rahman at Mufti Mahmood Markaz in Peshawar.

Syed Hidayatullah Shah, Maulana Attaulhaq Darwaish, Gul Azim, Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Abdul Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Haji Daneshmand, Muhammad Israr Marwat and others attended the meeting.

Provincial Information Secretary Abdul Jalil Jan said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would address public meetings on November 24 at Talaash Dir, November 26 in Mansehra and November 27 in Kohistan to inform the people of the areas about the hollow slogans and lie politics of PTI.

He said that in the meeting, it was also demanded to announce pending decision of BRT, Malam Jabba scheme, Million Trees and Foreign Funding cases.

