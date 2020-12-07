Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 4th death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

The fourth death anniversary of Pakistani singer-turned-religious scholar Junaid Jamshed is being observed on Monday as the nation remembers the immensely popular celebrity

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The fourth death anniversary of Pakistani singer-turned-religious scholar Junaid Jamshed is being observed on Monday as the nation remembers the immensely popular celebrity.

Junaid Jamshed died at the age of 52 on December 7, 2016 along with his wife and 45 others in a plane crash of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 near Havelian Abbottabad.

Junaid Jamshed was born on September 3, 1964 in Karachi. His father Jamshed Akber Khan was a retired Group Captain in Pakistan Air Force. After graduating from local boarding high school in Lahore, Jamshed proceeded to join the PAF, initially focusing to become professional F-16 fighter pilot. But due to weak eye-sight during the tough physical examination, his nomination papers were rejected by the PAF selection board, Private channels reported.

Jamshed was later accepted at the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore where he excelled in courses in mathematics and physics before declaring his major in Mechanical engineering.

Jamshed gained Bachelor of Science, graduating in mechanical engineering in 1990. And join PAF as a civilian contractor and moved on to a short-lived career in aeronautical engineering.

In 1983, Jamshed start performing rock music gig in Peshawar University and Islamabad University campuses while as a student at UET in Lahore. In 1987, Jamshed joined his engineering university s rock band, Nuts and Bolt, as a lead vocalist and performed at Flashman's Hotel in Rawalpindi.

Though the band Vital Signs was launched in early 1986 in Rawalpindi by Keyboardist Rohail Hyatt and bassist Shahzad Hasan (Shahi), it wasn't until later when Junaid Jamshed, then joined them as their lead singer.

They began performing in different parts of the country after having secured a place in the underground music industry in Islamabad and Lahore.

Finally, their first album, Vital Signs 1, was released nationwide and got on-aired on ptv. Though their debut hit single, "Dil Dil Pakistan" and "Tum Mil Gaye", was released on 14 August 1987, skyrocketed them into national fame and national prominence.

In 2004, Jamshed officially renounced music and engineering after announcing to devote his life to islam. In 2007, government of Pakistan awarded him Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.