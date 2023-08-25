Justice Ibrahim Khan takes oath as Chief Justice PHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Acting Chief Justice, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on Friday took oath as the regular Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) at a ceremony held at Governor House Peshawar.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to the new chief justice of Peshawar High Court.

During the ceremony that was also attended by caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary Law, Shagufta Naveed read out the Presidential Notification of the appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as the PHC Chief Justice.

Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali on the occasion congratulated Chief Justice PHC Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and expressed well wishes for him in discharging his responsibilities.

The oath taking ceremony was also attended by the Supreme Court Judge, Musarrat Hilali, former Chief Justice PHC, Justice Qaisar Rasheed, former acting Chief Justice, Justice Ruhul Amin, caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, other ministers, Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, senior lawyers and administrative officers of various departments.