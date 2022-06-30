Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting Lahore High Court chief justice

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan Thursday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 )

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan administered the oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony held at the LHC Judges Lounge.

LHC judges, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, Lahore High Court Bar Association office-bearers, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

The LHC judges and court officials congratulated the acting CJ on holding the office.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has gone to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj.