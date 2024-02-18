Kabaddi tournament from Feb 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A two-day Al-Ghousia Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament would be played at the hostel ground in Chak No 214-RB, Dhudiwala from February 25.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s standing committee for sports and Divisional Kabaddi Associations Faisalabad.

The teams of four registered clubs would participate in the event.

Under the platinum group, the winning team would be awarded cash prize of Rs 100,000, the second team will get Rs 60,000 and the third position holder will receive Rs 40,000. All the four teams will be paid Rs 20,000 as travelling allowance.

In the gold group, eight teams of registered clubs took part in the tournament. In this group, the winner will get Rs 30,000; second Rs 20,000 and third Rs 10,000. The teams will also be given Rs 5000 as TA.

The entry of spectators will be free.