Kabaddi Tournament From Feb 25
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A two-day Al-Ghousia Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament would be played at the hostel ground in Chak No 214-RB, Dhudiwala from February 25.
The event is being organised in collaboration with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s standing committee for sports and Divisional Kabaddi Associations Faisalabad.
The teams of four registered clubs would participate in the event.
Under the platinum group, the winning team would be awarded cash prize of Rs 100,000, the second team will get Rs 60,000 and the third position holder will receive Rs 40,000. All the four teams will be paid Rs 20,000 as travelling allowance.
In the gold group, eight teams of registered clubs took part in the tournament. In this group, the winner will get Rs 30,000; second Rs 20,000 and third Rs 10,000. The teams will also be given Rs 5000 as TA.
The entry of spectators will be free.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political stability vital for economic stability: Kh Asif1 minute ago
-
Malik Ahmad asks govt to check elements spreading hatred1 minute ago
-
Farmers advised for timely plantation of rose plants1 minute ago
-
Mushahid in Moscow hopes Pakistan can join BRICS with Russian support11 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide after killing bride31 minutes ago
-
Welfare Work: 10 Homes established for 100 orphan kids51 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, reviews PSL-9 security plan1 hour ago
-
Gala dinner hosted to celebrate Pak-China friendship, bilateral relations with Turkey1 hour ago
-
CM offers condolences1 hour ago
-
Man electrocuted to death in Qalandarabad1 hour ago
-
Seminar on 'Outcome Based Education' held at PU1 hour ago
-
Dera police repulse terrorist attack on police station1 hour ago