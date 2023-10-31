Kalat DC chairs meeting to discuss election preparations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Kalat Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Mohammad Qasim Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming general election.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Siraj Baloch, SP Kalat Babar Mushtaq, FC Kalat Major Mansoor, Assistant Commissioner Kalat Sagar Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Manguchar Barkat Baloch, APS Deputy Commissioner Ali Zehri, and PS to SP Haji Naseem Shahwani attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed preparations for fair and transparent elections, as well as security arrangements at polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner Kakar said that all available resources would be used to conduct transparent and peaceful elections.