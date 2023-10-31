Open Menu

Kalat DC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Election Preparations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Kalat DC chairs meeting to discuss election preparations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Kalat Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Mohammad Qasim Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming general election.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Siraj Baloch, SP Kalat Babar Mushtaq, FC Kalat Major Mansoor, Assistant Commissioner Kalat Sagar Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Manguchar Barkat Baloch, APS Deputy Commissioner Ali Zehri, and PS to SP Haji Naseem Shahwani attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed preparations for fair and transparent elections, as well as security arrangements at polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner Kakar said that all available resources would be used to conduct transparent and peaceful elections.

Related Topics

Sagar Kalat All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development ..

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development areas&#039; transactions in Q ..

1 minute ago
 Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for cle ..

Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for clean hydrogen soars; welcomes th ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Ac ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Academy&#039;s Board of Trustees

1 minute ago
 Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

2 minutes ago
 Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

1 hour ago
Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

1 hour ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

1 hour ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

2 hours ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

4 hours ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan