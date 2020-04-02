UrduPoint.com
Kanwal Shauzab Urges Nation For Maximum Social Distancing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:10 PM

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Kanwal Shauzab Thursday urged the nation to adopt maximum social distancing as a precautionary measure against the threat of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Kanwal Shauzab Thursday urged the nation to adopt maximum social distancing as a precautionary measure against the threat of coronavirus pandemic.

Media is very important in this situation as sensationalism could lead to panic that might make the situation worse, she said during a Radio Program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation time to time and always talked about the multipurpose strategies that the government is working on, she added.

Kanwal said the government is continuously urging the people to self-isolate voluntarily to contain the virus from spreading.

But unfortunately, many citizens continue to live as they did a few weeks ago and continue going about their daily businesses.

"We need to carry out social distancing measures to minimize contact with other people to diminish the risk of contagion", she urges.

It is a difficult time for daily wagers in particular who are most affected by the lock down but the government has announced a relief packages for such deserving masses, she added.

Pakistan is a developing country with limited resources but doing whatever possible for the betterment of people. It is time to be united and this is not the appropriate time for politics as it is the national issue, leader said.

