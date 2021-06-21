Karachi Arts Council bans entry of non-vaccinated people from July 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi Arts Council (KAC) on Monday announced ban on entry of non-vaccinated persons into its premises from July 1st

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Arts Council (KAC) on Monday announced ban on entry of non-vaccinated persons into its premises from July 1st.

President KAC, Muhammad Ahmad Shah said cultural activities were being revived in the Council but they have declared vaccination mandatory for participation in all kinds of programs and conferences.

He said almost all members of the governing body, employees, and students of Arts Council had been vaccinated, adding, if any of members had not yet been vaccinated, they should get themselves and their families vaccinated before July 1.