Karachi celebrates Independence Day, Ma’arka-e-Haq

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day and Ma’arka-e-Haq, celebrated with national zeal in Karachi likewise other parts of the country renewing the commitment to development and solidarity of Pakistan.

The day dawned with special prayers in ‘Masajid’ for solemnity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The smartly turned out Pakistan army contingent presented the 21-gun salute in honour of the Independence Day.

An elegant Change of Guard Ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Smartly turned-out cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the duties of ceremonial guards at the mausoleum.

The Pakistan Navy guards presented a national salute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, after which the chief guest Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Tassawar Iqbal inspected the newly deployed guards.

In a symbolic gesture of national pride, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori along with Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah hoisted the national flag. Members of Sindh Cabinet, advisors, Special assistants, the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Commissioner Karachi and others were present.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including diplomats from Saudi Arabia, USA, Turkiye, Sri Lanka, Germany, UAE, Iran and other countries, members of business community and civil society, and a large number of students.

The CM Sindh, the governor, the cabinet members, political leaders, Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Avais Dastagir, Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Major General Muhammad Shamraiz Khan, Commandant PNA Commodore Tassawar Iqbal and IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, paid visits to Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum, laid a floral wreath at the grave of the father of the nation, offered fatiha and also inscribed their impressions in the visitors’ book paying homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Governor Tessori, while talking to media persons at the occasion, said that the entire nation was celebrating the 78th years of the Independence with double enthusiasm as this year celebrations of the independence being commemorated under the theme of Ma’arka-e-Haq.

He said that the gallant and vigilant armed forces of Pakistan raised the nation's head with pride by befittingly responding to Indian aggression.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that August 14 is not merely a day of celebration but a moment to renew our pledge towards the country’s progress and unity.

“The teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah remain a guiding light and we firmly believe in the principle of ‘Work, work and only work,” the CM stated.

To commemorate the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence, the Sindh Assembly held a special session and flag-hoisting ceremony with special participation of differently able students from the Ida Rieu Welfare Association, reflecting inclusion, national unity and embodiment of the Founder of Pakistan’s vision.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi, and members of the Provincial Assembly, including women and minority representatives.

The speaker felicitated the nation on Independence Day and paid tribute to the valiant armed forces.

He remarked that the nation will always remember the success of Operation Bunyan-um Mursoos of the “Ma’arka-e-Haq” in which the enemy faced a historic defeat.

During the session, the house unanimously approved a special Independence Day resolution presented by differently able student Abid Ali for paying tribute to the bravery of the armed forces, the success of Operation Bunyan-um Mursoos and the spirit of national unity during the Ma’arka-e-Haq. The House unanimously adopted the resolution, and members applauded the students with standing ovations and desk-thumping.

In a unique gesture, a collective recitation of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic speech of 11 August was performed by the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, ministers, members of the Assembly and guest students and concluded with the MPAs and students raising the national flag and chanting “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a congregation for recitation of the Holy Quran at the Governor House, with the blessings dedicated to the martyrs of Marka-e-Haq, especially the martyrs of Karbala.

Celebrating the spirit of freedom, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) commemorated the day with a flag hoisting ceremony and launch of a unique art collection themed ‘Beauty of Pakistan’ by young artists with special needs.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmed, in his keynote address, highlighted the efforts of the central bank to ensure monetary and financial stability for long-term prosperity of the nation and noted that in the recent past, we have faced unprecedented economic challenges and we are now on a path towards economic stability and sustainable growth.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) organized a ceremony where the Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Ateeq-ur-Rehman hoisted the national flag. He highlighted that independence is not a gift rather it is the responsibility on our shoulders as a nation to strengthen our motherland and then transfer it to the next generation.

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence with great enthusiasm and pride while differently able children joined the celebrations by presenting the national anthem through sign language.

The Sindh Government, to mark the Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq, organized a two week long series of events and celebrations across the province ranging from grand sports gala and competitions, marathons, cycle races, donkey cart race, family festivals, exhibitions, to staging mega musical concerts and running Azadi Train on historical railway line from Karachi to the far most south eastern railway station of Zero point beyond Chhor in district Tharparkar.

The educational institutions, political and social organizations, trade and industrial community, and different government departments organized various seminars, competitions, flag hoisting ceremonies, walks, sports and recreational events to join the Independence Day Ma’raka-e-Haq celebrations.

Special security measures were in place to maintain peace and tranquility around the metropolis and a large contingent of Police, and Pakistan Rangers were deployed across the city under a comprehensive security plan.