Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan to submit a resolution in Tokyo on Kashmir Black day.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Chairman,Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan, barrister Shahid Majeed has said that August 5 will be observed all over the world as " Kashmir Black Day " and a resolution will be submitted to the United Nations office in Tokyo on that day.

"The prime objective of submitting this resolution is to remind the United Nations of its pledge made to the people of Kashmir accepting their right of self determination", he told APP from Tokyo on Monday.

Shahid Majeed said India must stop its brutal suppression of Kashmiris, adhere to its international human rights obligations, and honor the commitment to grant to Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

He highlighted India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and said that despite turning Kashmir into a large prison, India has not been able to dampen the determined spirit of the freedom loving Kashmiri people.

Chairman KSFJ highlighted India's unacceptable actions and gross human rights violations in Kashmir and said the Indian government should restore the original status of Kashmir.

" We acknowledge the concerns raised by International community, human rights organizations, media and civil society on the continuing gross human rights violations and their condemnation of Indian unconcealed brutalities in Kashmir", he asserted.

Shahid Majeed acknowledged Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, promised to them by the international community through numerous UNSC Resolutions.

He said until the real situation and status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir is restored, black days will be observed against the Indian move and there will be demonstrations around the world to condemn India.

Chairman, KSFJ said that the Indian government has been oppressing Kashmir for 74 years but Kashmiris' independence movement will continue till the day to achieve the objective of independence.

"We salute the unflinching resolve of Kashmiris in their valiant struggle for the right to self-determination, which was pledged to them by India, Pakistan, and the international community", said Shahid Majeed.