KCCI Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Becoming PM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 11:46 PM

KCCI congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The leadership of Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCCI) and Industry, and office bearers of KCCI, on behalf of the entire business community of Karachi, extended heartfelt congratulations to Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on taking oath as 23rd Prime Minister of the country. .

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, BMG's Chairman , Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and M.Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary, A.Q. Khalil, President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi and Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain hoped that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would now prioritize some of the urgent economic issues being faced by the country and pay special attention to the problems facing the business community of Karachi since long.

The most pressing issues were poor infrastructure, shortage of gas, electricity and water.

They also emphasized that due consultation and participation of trade and industry representatives in economic policies and decisions must be ensured to achieve the required results on economic front.

