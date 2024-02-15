Keamari police thwarts diesel smuggling

The Mochko police station of Keamari district thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel worth millions of rupees

SSP Kemari, Arif Aslam Rao, told the media that a specially designed trawler used for diesel smuggling was apprehended at the Mochko checkpost.

Upon inspection, police discovered 7,000 liters of Iranian diesel concealed within secret compartments of the trawler. One suspect, identified as Sahib Shah, was arrested in connection with the smuggling.

Both the diesel and vehicle were taken into police custody, with further legal actions being pursued by the police.