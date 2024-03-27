Khalid Maqbool Emphasizes Global Standards, Technology In NAVTTC Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 08:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, paid a visit to the NAVTTC Regional office on Wednesday to assess its operations and engage with the media.
In his interaction with reporters, Dr. Siddiqui expressed gratitude to the media for their involvement in educational and developmental initiatives beyond traditional politics.
He underscored the importance of leveraging the significant youth population in the country by providing them training aligned with global standards to meet the demands of the global village.
Highlighting the crucial role of technology in the contemporary era across all sectors, Dr. Siddiqui emphasized the necessity of progressive education to tackle both ill-education and illiteracy simultaneously. He stressed the importance of promoting equality among citizens through comprehensive literacy programs.
During his visit, Dr. Siddiqui toured various sections of the institution and received briefings from authorities on the NAVTTC programs' functioning and performance.
