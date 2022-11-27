(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Qadir Khan Mandokhail Sunday lashed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's politics is coming to an end and all the blackmailing drama against the government had failed terribly from all fronts.

Talking to the ptv news, he said Khan's long march has proved to be the worst failed event ever which was followed by repeated lies, drama and blackmailing, adding, all the conspirators had eventually met the same failure.

He also demanded his government to postpone the election for one year under article 232 as former prime minister Imran Khan only aimed to create economic instability through political uncertainty and chaos in the country which should not be allowed.

He asked where was the election framework during the past four years, when the PTI was in power, adding, if Imran Khan wants early elections, then dialogue with the politicians and come to the table.

Replying to a question, he said his allied party in Punjab will not support him and they will not resign from assemblies.

He also alleged that the national economy was under severe stress currently due to political instability in the country and that Imran Khan is only responsible for it.

He criticized that Imran Khan had created difficulties in bilateral relations with neighbouring countries, but now the present government doing its best to overcome all difficulties.

He said the PTI chairman should realize that the economy was improving, adding, Imran used to call everyone a thief but he turned out to be one.