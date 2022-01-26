Khilafat-e-Rashida, solution of all persistent issues in society: Ashrafi

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said the system of Khilafat-e-Rashida was the only solution of all persistent issues in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said the system of Khilafat-e-Rashida was the only solution of all persistent issues in the society.

He was addressing a seminar titled 'The Foundation of Khilafat-e-Rashida's System Equitableness, Justice and Accountability' in connection with Hazrat Syedna Siddiqu-e-Akbar Day, organized by Pakistan Ulema Council here in Jamia Masjid Maaz Bin Jabal.

He said if we wanted a system on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina, we would need to follow the model provided by the Rashidun Caliphates (Khilafat-e-Rashida) that was based on equitableness, justice and accountability.

Referring to the Noor Mukadam and Usman Mirza's cases, he said if there was a system on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina, the culprits would have been awarded exemplary punishments till now.

He said in the system of Rashidun Caliphates, everyone was accountable, even, the Caliph Hazrat Umar Bin Khatab was inquired by an unknown person in the history of islam about the extra piece of cloth used in his dress.

He said today, the Muslims need to follow the system provided by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He expressed the hope that the new chief justice of Pakistan would bring judicial reforms in a bid to provide justice to commoners at their door step and remove the disparity between rich and poor in the dispensation of justice.

Criticizing the electoral process in the country, he said haves could reach in the parliament but have nots even could not imagine about it.

He said every individual had to play his role to bring social, political and judicial reforms in the society. There was no example of killing of own people and damaging public property in the Islamic history as Islam had produced a civilized society with guidelines of disagreement and agitation, he added.

Ashrafi said people instead of making undue criticism should come ahead and provide their helping hands to Prime Minister Imran Khan as he wanted to make Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He urged the religious scholar to educate the people from Mehrab-o-Mimbar as they were still the most powerful tool to create awareness about the significance of Khilafat-e-Rashida.

He expressed the hope that on March 22, the leadership of Muslim world would be together in Islamabad to participate in the parade march on the Pakistan Day.

He said Paigham-e-Pakistan was a complete doctrine compiled by the religious scholars of all schools of thought with mutual understanding and under this initiative, 'Aman Committees' were being formed across the country.

He said it was not only for the Ulema but for all the religious scholars to establish a society in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative.

He said the Paigham-e-Pakistan was also being given a constitutional cover but it had better to implement it in all segments of the society in letter and spirit.

Concluding his address, he said on February 5, the Kashmir Day would be celebrated with national zeal and zest.

