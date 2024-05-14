Killers of double murder held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two killers involved in double murder on past Eid-ul-Fitr day when a scuffle broke out between the gangsters.

The alleged killers were identified as Makhdoom Bilal alias Pooma and Jam Saqib alias Saqi taken into custody.

Police recovered the murder weapon, kalashankof from Jam Saqib and also registered seperate case of keeping illegal weapon with him.

On the Eid day, the murder were carried out by the killers who're sons of a local public officer.

The accused dragged the opposite party at Daera Din Panah by posing challenge. When the youth reached over the place, Makhdoom Bilal and Jam Saqib opened straight fire and killed them on the spot, said the police.