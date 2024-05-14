Killers Of Double Murder Held
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two killers involved in double murder on past Eid-ul-Fitr day when a scuffle broke out between the gangsters.
The alleged killers were identified as Makhdoom Bilal alias Pooma and Jam Saqib alias Saqi taken into custody.
Police recovered the murder weapon, kalashankof from Jam Saqib and also registered seperate case of keeping illegal weapon with him.
On the Eid day, the murder were carried out by the killers who're sons of a local public officer.
The accused dragged the opposite party at Daera Din Panah by posing challenge. When the youth reached over the place, Makhdoom Bilal and Jam Saqib opened straight fire and killed them on the spot, said the police.
Recent Stories
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven days training of faculty members concludes at SABS27 seconds ago
-
Two dacoits held42 seconds ago
-
Food deptt removes DFC, suspends AFC over alleged corruption in wheat procurement11 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival continuing in Kalash valleys in full swing11 minutes ago
-
Education directorate for repairing of all electrical appliances in schools11 minutes ago
-
LG&CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" Programme21 minutes ago
-
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind37 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, bikes recovered41 minutes ago
-
Rs 7.6 bln, 36 vehicles, 213 employees of Kashmir Council transferred to AJK regime: Amir Maqam51 minutes ago
-
PHA to sell 15 shops through open auction51 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH stresses property rights awareness as key for Act 2020 implementation1 hour ago
-
'Genetic testing' awareness for public can fight medical complications: Expert1 hour ago