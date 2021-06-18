UrduPoint.com
Kitchen Lab Inaugurated At PMAS-AAUR For Arid Literacy School Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

Kitchen Lab inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR for Arid Literacy School Students

A Kitchen Lab for the students of Arid Literacy School was inaugurated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A Kitchen Lab for the students of Arid Literacy school was inaugurated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.

The purpose of this lab is to ensure the provision of food on a daily basis to the poor students studying in the Arid Literacy School. This will also help to improve both the physical and nutritional development of the students.

The kitchen lab was set up in collaboration with German Gibbs Association under the supervision of the PMAS-AAUR department of Women Development Studies.

Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR Prof.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the Kitchen Lab and also cut the cake. He also distributed uniforms among the students of Arid Literacy School and appreciated all the charitable efforts under the supervision of Women Development Studies Center.

Dr. Qaisara Parveen, Director, Women Development Studies Center, briefed the participants on all the welfare work being done for the betterment of the students of Arid Literacy School.

At the end, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sabur, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences thanked all the participants. The event was attended by Dean, Directors and Faculty Members of various departments.

