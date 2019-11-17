UrduPoint.com
KJP Receives Record One Million Applications In Three Weeks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:50 PM

KJP receives record one million applications in three weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minster Youth Affairs Programme's "Kamyab Jawan Programme" (KJP) had received an overwhelming number of one million applications by completing its first phase, in just three weeks after its launching.

According to an official, PM KJP had received one million applications by the youth across the country and was receiving 80,000 to 100,000 applications on daily basis, which showed youth's interest and accomplishment of the programme.

He said, "For the very first time in history of Pakistan, the government, through the platform of PM KJP, had created opportunities to unleash doors of socioeconomic empowerment of the youth.

He said that an amount of Rs100 billion had been allocated for 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to facilitate one million youth across the country.

He said that this programme was unique and ambitious that aimed at providing soft loans to the youth of the country and creating job opportunities for them with a follow up strategy.

The programme officer said, "A person can apply for loan of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5,000,000 on easy returned back policy."

