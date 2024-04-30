KKKUK Holds Seminar On Legal Insights Of Pakistan Cybersecurity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak on Tuesday organized one-day seminar focused on the crucial topic of "Legal Insights of Pakistan Cybersecurity."
The seminar was organised by the Religious and Character Building Society of university aimed to raise awareness about the legal framework surrounding cybersecurity in Pakistan.
Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Director of the Office of Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Khushal Khan Khattak University an authority in the field, delivered lecture on the significance of understanding the legal aspects of cybersecurity in today's world especially Pakistan.
In his address, Dr. Zubair emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in the contemporary global landscape.
He termed cybersecurity as important as the traditional security measures of a country. He stressed the need for robust cybersecurity practices, drawing examples from countries known for their stringent cybersecurity measures.
Dr. Zubair explained the legal framework governing cybersecurity in Pakistan, shedding light on the existing regulations and their implications.
He elucidated on the importance of compliance with these regulations to ensure the safety and security of digital assets.
The seminar was attended by faculty, Deputy Provost, Administration, and students, reflecting their interest in cybersecurity issues. They remained engaged in insightful discussions and opinion exchanges.
