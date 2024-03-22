Kohat Police conducts crackdown on illegal Gold mining along Indus River

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Kohat Police on Friday arrested 80 individuals involved in illegal gold mining along the Indus River, seizing heavy machinery and mining equipment.

The crackdown, initiated in response to complaints received by DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan, was a collaborative effort between SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain and the Minerals Department.