KP Cabinet formed, Governor to take oath today

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has finalized the Names for his cabinet which would have 12 ministers and three Advisors.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali would administer the oath from the cabinet members on Thursday (today) at 1500 hours, sources informed.

A list of the final names of the caretaker cabinet had already been shared with the Governor House.

The names included in Abdul Haleem Qasuriya, Syed Masood Shah, Hamid Shah, Advocate Sawal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Shafiullah Khan, Shahis Khan Khattak, Haji Ghufran, Khushdil Khan, Taj Muhammad Afridi,uhmad Ali Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser and Manzoor Khan Afridi.