Kirmani Inaugurates Centre Of Excellence For Olive Research, Training
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday inaugurated Centre of Excellence for Olive Research and Training in Chakwal
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024)
According to a press release issued here, the institute was aimed at conducting research on olive and providing training. Under this institute such Olive varities were being introduced which were suitable for this area.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also visited stalls where products prepared with olive were displayed.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that setting up of this institute was very welcoming initiative.
Later, the Punjab Agriculture Minister also visited Barani Agriculture Research Institute Chakwal. He said there was a need to carry out research on high value crops in rain fed areas especially in Potohar region.
