Open Menu

PM Arrives Pakistan After Concluding Day-long Visit To UAE

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 11:16 PM

PM arrives Pakistan after concluding day-long visit to UAE

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to United Arab Emirates.

During his day-long visit to the UAE, he held high-level important meetings including a bilateral meeting with the President of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Alnahyan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister UAE Visit United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic ..

Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition

46 seconds ago
 Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

47 seconds ago
 FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budg ..

FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budget 2024-25

49 seconds ago
 US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-Americ ..

US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-American community members on Sunday

51 seconds ago
 Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian ..

Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian assets

41 seconds ago
 Acting President stresses to continue work for pre ..

Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity

7 minutes ago
Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing ..

Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing daily life

7 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen

Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen

7 minutes ago
 Court adjourns social media contempt case proceedi ..

Court adjourns social media contempt case proceeding

7 minutes ago
 ECC approves $8 million for Roosevelt Hotel

ECC approves $8 million for Roosevelt Hotel

7 minutes ago
 Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar ..

Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead

38 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage c ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage case

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan