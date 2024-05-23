PM arrives Pakistan after concluding day-long visit to UAE

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to United Arab Emirates.

During his day-long visit to the UAE, he held high-level important meetings including a bilateral meeting with the President of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Alnahyan.