PM Arrives Pakistan After Concluding Day-long Visit To UAE
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 11:16 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to United Arab Emirates
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to United Arab Emirates.
During his day-long visit to the UAE, he held high-level important meetings including a bilateral meeting with the President of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Alnahyan.
