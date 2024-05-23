- Home
UAE Business Leaders Asked To Take Advantage Of Investment Opportunities In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended invitation to the UAE business leaders to take advantage of immense investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in energy, infrastructure, tourism and IT sectors
He was talking to a delegation of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its Chairman Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei which called on him.
While interacting with the delegation, the prime minister appreciated the Chamber’s role in the economic development of the UAE.
Referring to the bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance volume and scope of trade and explore possibility of its diversification.
The members of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce showed keen interest in doing business and investments in Pakistan.
