KP Chief Secretary orders action on encroachments, hoarding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shohab Ali Shah chaired a meeting on governance affairs on Monday, directing all relevant departments to accelerate progress on key development and administrative initiatives.

The meeting focused on improving public service delivery and ensuring transparency in government operations.

During the session, a series of key directives and decisions were finalized to address pressing administrative and civic issues.

Officials resolved to intensify operations against illegal encroachments along water passages. This move aims to prevent major damage during future rainy seasons, with progress on the matter to be reviewed in every subsequent weekly meeting.

In a crackdown on departmental negligence, the Forest Department has initiated disciplinary action against officers who failed in their duties to prevent deforestation. Simultaneously, action is being taken against Tehsil Municipal Officers for wrongfully issuing No-Objection Certificates for constructions.

On the matter of essential commodities, the meeting concluded with a decision to continue administrative actions against the hoarding of wheat and flour. Strict measures will be enforced to prevent artificial price hikes at all costs.

Concerning infrastructure, proposals were presented for the cleaning of debris and rocks from rivers, streams, and canals that had accumulated from recent floods. Furthermore, measures are being taken to remodel small bridges over these waterways according to modern requirements to ensure they do not obstruct water flow.

To secure land retrieved from illegal occupations, it was decided that pillars will be installed and boundaries will be clearly demarcated. This is intended to permanently protect these lands from future encroachment. For the Galyat region, the PC-1 for a new solid waste management model was approved.

This model will initiate Phase-I of cleaning the area in line with modern standards and environmental principles, ensuring waste is safely transported and disposed of outside the region. A ban on new constructions will remain in effect until the master plan for Galyat is completed, which is expected by November.

In Peshawar, development plans are moving forward. Work on the "Peshawar Uplift and Beautification Plan" will be executed in two separate packages. Additional measures are also being taken to improve traffic flow around BRT stations in the provincial capital.