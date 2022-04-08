KP Food Safety Authority sealed factory in Shergarh, Mardan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority raided a factory in Shergarh area District Mardan and sealed the factory of the counterfeit drinks by arresting two persons involved in making fake drinks

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority raided a factory in Shergarh area District Mardan and sealed the factory of the counterfeit drinks by arresting two persons involved in making fake drinks.

This was stated by an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority soon after conducting a raid over the factory where preparation of counterfeit drinks (spirits) seized from the factory in Shergarh Mardan.

He said, counterfeit liquor unit was set up inside the house and during the raid the unit was sealed.

Counterfeit drinks were being prepared in the unit by mixing water and unhealthy chemicals, a Food Safety Authority official said.

The hygiene situation in the unit was also found to be very poor, the Food Safety Authority said. Over 1000 liters of counterfeit beverages were recovered during the raid, the official said.

Packing material and machines were also seized from the production unit, the official of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.