KP Govt Presents Historic Tax-free Budget, Reduces Existing Taxes: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:23 PM

KP Govt presents historic tax-free budget, reduces existing taxes: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan Thursday said the provincial government has presented historic tax free budget 2019-20 in challenging financial circumstances.

Addressing a seminar for provincial parliamentarian on "Understanding the budget process and analysis" here at a local hotel, he said PTI government has not only presented a tax free budget but also reduced already existing taxes, which was indeed a great work by the government.

He said Rs 162 billion has been allocated for merged and settled districts that would usher a new era of prosperity in the province, adding such seminars would help the parliamentarians to under the technical points in the budget and give their recommendations.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with UNDP and addressed by Chief Technical Advisor UNDP, Research Fellow Sustainable Development Dr Sajid Amin and others.

A large number of legislators attended the seminar and asked questions from the speakers on different aspects of the budget.

