KP Govt relaxes ban on intra-city, inter-district public transport for May 8 till May9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:31 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to keep the intra-city and inter-district public transport open on Saturday and Sunday (May 8-May9) for the convenience of the people.
According to a statement issued by the Transport department all public transport would ply with 50 percent passengers onboard.
Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department had banned inter-provincial, inter-district and intra-city transport on Eid-ul-Fitr and only private vehicles, taxis and rickshaws with 50 percent passengers were exempted.