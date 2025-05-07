KP Govt strongly condemns Indian aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa strongly condemned the unprovoked and illegal military aggression

carried out by India against Pakistan.

Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur in a statement here Wednesday said this shameless act of India is a blatant violation of international laws and poses a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

"We express full solidarity and unwavering support with the Government of Pakistan and the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in defending national security and sovereignty during this critical time.

"

He said we also express deep sympathy with the regions and people affected by this aggression. In the spirit of inter-provincial solidarity, the KP government is fully prepared to provide all possible assistance, including medical facilities, relief supplies, and emergency personnel, and is in close coordination with the Federal government and other provinces in this regard.

The CM said this is a time for national unity and cohesion, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fully determined and ever-ready to defend their motherland at all levels.

APP/fam