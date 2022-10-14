KP HCC conducts training on MSDS

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Three-day training on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) held under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (HCC) concluded here on Friday.

The training was organized for Category-1 hospitals em-panel for Sehat Sahulat Program at Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar.

A total of 27 consultants, doctors, hospital administration staff, pharmacists and allied health professionals from three public and four private sector Category-1 Hospitals participated in the training.

Addressing the concluding session, Director Licensing and Deputy Director Quality, KP HCC emphasized on the implementation of MSDS with the main objective of improving the quality of Health Care Establishments in the province.

They assured full support from the KP HCC side in terms of implementing the Minimum Service Delivery Standards.

Certificates were also distributed amongst the trainer/facilitators as well as participants.