KP PA Deputy Speaker Inaugurates Library In School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:54 PM

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly. Mahmood Jan Monday inaugurated library in Government Shaheed Mohammad Daud High School, Mathra, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker KP Assembly. Mahmood Jan Monday inaugurated library in Government Shaheed Mohammad Daud High school, Mathra, Peshawar.

Beside, Principal of the School, Mohammad Shah, teachers and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Speaker KP Assembly said that the students could be put on the path of brighten future with the cooperation of teachers and parents. He said that through the same way the country could also be developed.

Mahmood Jan said that he is making efforts to grant the status of tehsil to Mathra of the provincial assembly constituency PK-66 and pave way for the provision of more facilities to the people.

He said that Pakistan had come into being with the untiring efforts of their elders, saying their forefathers have rendered huge sacrifices in this regard. Therefore, the security and stability of the country is the top priority of the government.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are politically mature. Therefore, they had re-elected the PTI government on the basis of performance. Otherwise, he said there is tradition of coalition governments in the province.

