UrduPoint.com

KP Police One Of Bravest; Fought As Frontline Force Against Terrorism: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 10:35 PM

KP Police one of bravest; fought as frontline force against terrorism: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police was one of the bravest and had fought as a frontline force against terrorism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police was one of the bravest and had fought as a frontline force against terrorism.

The Army Chief visited Peshawar Police Lines blast site, met with Police Officers and men and appreciated the bravery and contribution of KP Police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in war against terrorism, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS also appreciated the high morale of KP Police and LEAs and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police who have laid down their lives for the defence of motherland.

"We as a nation together will root out this menace of terrorism till enduring peace and InSha Allah we shall achieve this," the COAS concluded.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Martyrs Shaheed ISPR SITE

Recent Stories

UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship beg ..

UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship begins 11 February with Wakeling- ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches innovation strategy

Ministry of Education launches innovation strategy

6 minutes ago
 Hina arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day official visi ..

Hina arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day official visit

59 seconds ago
 Fertility Conference held at Shaikh Zaid Women Hos ..

Fertility Conference held at Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital Larkana

1 minute ago
 Chairman BISE Mirpurkhas' service challenged in SH ..

Chairman BISE Mirpurkhas' service challenged in SHC

1 minute ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces schedule for by-polls on 31 ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.