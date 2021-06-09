KU declares LLM results, Ambreen clinches 1st position

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the result of LLM Final Annual Examination 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the result of LLM Final Annual Examination 2019.

According to the gazette issued here, 211 candidates were registered for the examination of which 193 students appeared and 30 candidates managed to pass their papers with first division while 82 students were declared pass with second division. The overall pass percentage was 58.03 percent.

The gazette shows that Ambreen daughter of Muhammad Sultan having seat number 33272 and a student of Government Islamia Law College clinched overall first position by obtaining 525 marks out of total 1000 marks.

Meanwhile, Imran Ali Qazi son of Mumtaz Ali Qazi having seat number 33169 and a student of S M Government Law College secured the second position with 500 marks and Qaswar Jamal daughter of Muhammad Jamal Din having seat number 33301 and a student of Government Islamia Law College got the third position with 499 marks.